The 7 Best Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Now: November Edition

In the dynamic world of investing, Cathie Wood stocks continue to draw both bullish advocates and bearish critics. Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest isn’t your conventional ETF or mutual fund manager. Wood’s innovative strategies, emphasizing disruptive technologies and bold startups, led to massive gains during the pandemic. Her flagship exchange-trade boasted triple-digit returns during the pandemic years, but last year’s market downturn saw the fund nosedive, shedding more than 70% from its highs. Critics were swift to denounce her strategies as rash and unsustainable. However, her core investment philosophy has borne fruit during the first half of the year and will continue to pay dividends in a more conducive investing environment next year and beyond.
Cathie Wood Stock To Buy: Archer Aviation (ACHR)
First on the list of Cathie Wood stocks is Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR), which is swiftly carving out its name as a juggernaut in the realm of flying cars. Its stock has been on fire this year, up more than 150%, underscoring the company’s momentum in the eVTOL technology arena. After an intensive four-year journey, Archer’s Midnight aircraft gracefully took to the skies. It now aims to seamlessly transition “from hover to full wing-borne flight,” paving the way for the critical “for credit” tests scheduled for early 2024.
Archer’s accolades don’t end there. The U.S. Air Force bolstered the company’s books with a massive payment, a slice of a hefty $142 million contract. Meanwhile, a groundbreaking deal with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office promises to light up UAE’s airspace with electric air taxis by 2026. Moreover, according to HedgeFollow, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest scooped up an impressive 14.63 million shares of Archer in the third quarter alone. With such affirmations, Archer is poised to dominate the eVTOL cosmos.
Meta Platforms (META)
Amid the constellation of blue-chip stocks, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) emerges a star. Its most recent quarter was a testament to its formidable growth, with revenues rising by 23%, touching a whopping $34.15 billion. Add to that, its EPS soared to $4.39 while its operating margins doubled, reaching a solid 40%. Consequently, META stock is up 147% upswing year-to-date (YTD).
As we approach the year-end, Meta’s gearing up for a sales bonanza, positioning itself for another rally. Gamers are bracing themselves for the Quest 3 virtual reality headset, compatible with Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Xbox, pipping Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Vision Pro launch. Not to be overlooked, the Ray-Ban smart glasses, with voice-commanded capture capabilities, are likely to be a hot favorite.
Furthermore, Cathie Wood purchased a staggering 87,180 shares in the third quarter, carrying forward her bullish stance from the second quarter.
Teradyne (TER)
In an increasingly challenging market beset with low-cost rivals and a general economic lull, Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) stands its ground. Despite the competition, though, this dynamo clocked in a remarkable third quarter Non-GAAP EPS of 80 cents, surpassing expectations by seven cents. Even with a 14.9% year-over-year (YOY) dip, its revenue figures remain commendable, ringing in at $704 million, surpassing the market forecast by $20.38 million.
The winds seem favorable on the robotics front, too, with an impressive 20% leap on a sequential basis in the third quarter. True to its commitment to stakeholders, the company funneled back a substantial $136 million via share repurchases and dividends during the quarter. Peering ahead, as chip capabilities mushroom, there’s an inevitable surge in the appetite for specialized testing services and state-of-the-art electronic gadgets. Also, let’s not forget Cathie Wood’s endorsement of a hefty acquisition of 250,610 shares in the third quarter.
Twilio (TWLO)
In the expansive universe of cloud solutions, Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shines brightly, powering ahead with its unmatched prowess in mobile app integration. The company’s second quarter figures bear testament to its steady ascent with an eye-catching 10% YOY growth in sales, registering a robust $1.04 billion while leaving behind analyst expectations by a commendable $53 million. Moreover, the transformation from an 11-cent loss to a spectacular adjusted 54 cents EPS underscores the company’s remarkable adaptability and momentum.
Furthermore, Cathie Wood’s confidence in Twilio is palpable, accounting for a significant 3.24% of her portfolio. Moreover, she ramped up her commitment, adding a hefty 93,830 shares in the third quarter alone. No wonder it’s among this list of Cathie Wood stocks. Furthermore, Jeff Lawson, the visionary Co-Founder and CEO of Twilio, exudes optimism over the company’s forward path, committing to unyielding growth endeavors. Twilio’s strategic move to buy back $485 million of its stock in the year’s first half further cements its commitment to shareholder rewards.
Roblox (RBLX)
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is one of the most prominent names in the video game creation realm, taking innovation by the horns. Its recent partnership with Super League is a testament to this, aiming to amplify in-game events while deepening the immersion of advertising within its VR realms. Additionally, it’s also diving into the vast sea of PlayStation console gaming. Moreover, with the video game development sphere set to balloon to an estimated $757.5 million valuation by 2027, RBLX’s growth story is just getting started.
Furthermore, its second quarter results show a 15% YOY revenue surge with a staggering 65.5 million DAU base, marking a 25% annual growth and an impressive 14 billion hours engaged. With analyst ratings giving it a much-deserved nod, Truist’s shift from “hold” to “buy,” and Raymond James initiating a “strong buy,” the financial world is taking note. Amidst all this, Cathie Wood hasn’t been a mere spectator. She’s gone all in, adding a whopping 2.66 million shares of Roblox in the third quarter, and landing RBLX on the list of Cathie Wood stocks to buy now.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) has witnessed quite a roller-coaster year. A resounding investment of $50 million from tech titan Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) in July rocketed its shares. However, post its highs, the stock witnessed a dive, lingering at nearly a third of those highs.
Nevertheless, RXRX’s groundbreaking approach to harnessing AI to pinpoint cross-gene dynamics effectively has long-term investors salivating. Imagine the daunting task of picking the right therapeutic compound amidst an ocean of data. This is the challenge that RXRX addresses through AI drug discovery, significantly reducing time and manual effort. This transformative approach aims to replace the typical cumbersome and uncertain clinical trial process with a more streamlined, efficient model. No wonder Cathie Wood took notice, snapping up a remarkable 2.14 million shares of Recursion in the third quarter alone.
PagerDuty (PD)
In the bustling digital operations management sphere, PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) has been making quite a splash. Its powerful cloud-centric model, primarily funded by mid-tier and enterprise subscriptions, is paying off abundantly. Moreover, its staggering total addressable market north of $38 billion paints a promising picture of the company’s future endeavors.
The second quarter showed Non-GAAP EPS touching 19 cents, outshining estimates by eight cents. Additionally, it generated a hearty $107.6 million in sales, marking a laudable 19.2% YOY surge while overshooting estimates by $2.7 million. Notably, annual recurring sales spiked by 17% to a remarkable $431 million. Also worth applauding is the 12% growth in its client base, spending over $100,000 annually.
With gross margins flying high at over 80%, its profitability continues on its skywards trajectory. Moreover, Cathie Wood beefed up her stake in PD with an additional 174,900 shares in the third quarter.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.