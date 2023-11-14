“The Biggest A.I. Breakthrough of the Year”

On November 14 at 7pm ET, Eric Fry is revealing the biggest breakthrough of his career. An A.I. enhanced system that predicts the exact stocks set to soar 1,000% or more … no matter which way the overall market is headed.

Tue, November 14 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

TTWO Stock Alert: Deutsche Bank Upgrades Take-Two Interactive

TTWO stock also got a new price target

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Nov 14, 2023, 9:19 am EST

Advertisement

  • Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) stock is getting a boost from a Deutsche Bank upgrade.
  • That bumps the stock up to a “buy” rating.
  • It also comes with an increased $175 per share price target.
TTWO Stock - TTWO Stock Alert: Deutsche Bank Upgrades Take-Two Interactive

Source: Sergei Elagin / Shutterstock.com

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) stock is on the move Tuesday after the company’s shares received an upgrade from Deutsche Bank analysts.

Deutsche Bank’s Benjamin Soff upgraded shares of TTWO stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating today. For the record, the analysts’ consensus rating for TTWO shares is moderate buy based on 22 opinions.

To go along with that upgrade, Soff increased the firm’s price target for TTWO stock from $155 per share to $165 per share. That represents a potential upside of 12.5%. It’s also bullish next to the analysts’ consensus price prediction of $152.88 per share.

What’s Behind the TTWO Stock Upgrade?

Here’s what the Deutsche Bank analyst said about Take-Two Interactive in a note to clients obtained by CNBC.

“We believe a major product announcement, such as the highly anticipated trailer for GTA 6, is likely to drive positive investor sentiment and should serve as a catalyst for the stock. Additionally, as we move into the back half of FY24 and FY25, we would expect to receive initial announcements for other major releases from Take-Two’s robust development pipeline (which includes 14 core immersive titles across FY25 and FY26).”

TTWO stock is up 2.6% as of Tuesday morning and is up 45.6% year-to-date as of Monday’s close.

Investors who are looking for more of the most recent stock market news will want to keep reading!

We’re offering up insight into all of the hottest stock market stories worth reading about on Tuesday! A few examples include what’s going on with shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) stock today. All of that news is available at the following links!

More Stock Market News for Tuesday

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/11/ttwo-stock-alert-deutsche-bank-upgrades-take-two-interactive/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC