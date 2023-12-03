3 Metaverse Stocks to Build Your Virtual Empire in 2024

The concept of a “metaverse” refers to a sophisticated, evolving virtual realm where users from the real world can engage dynamically with a digital environment alongside others. Investors are showing strong interest in metaverse stocks to buy in 2024, signaling potential growth. This increasing enthusiasm has significantly impacted the metaverse stock market with promising opportunities for substantial wealth.
The Metaverse market is experiencing extraordinary growth, projected to expand at a 36.8% annual growth rate through 2030, culminating in a whopping $507.8 billion. These figures underscore a significant investment opportunity. This expansion reflects a tangible shift in the technological landscape. Also, it underscores the need to identify and invest in stocks that will drive the next internet revolution.
Furthermore, the economy’s impressive performance has bolstered Metaverse stocks. An increase in disposable income is fueling investments in novel technologies and virtual experiences. These three Metaverse stocks are perfectly positioned to thrive in this new era and offer investors a chance to be part of this exciting digital transformation.
Roblox (RBLX)
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is making significant strides in the virtual space market, emerging as a frontrunner in the burgeoning metaverse. The platform offers a unique blend of user-generated 3D experiences, virtual assets, and exclusive activities.
Moreover, the company’s third-quarter earnings outperformed expectations. GAAP earnings per share of negative 45 cents exceeded forecasts by 6 cents. Impressively, bookings surged to a staggering $839.45 million, a 19.6% year-over-year (YOY) increase. These numbers reflect not only financial growth but also an expanding community. In fact, Daily Active Users (DAU) rose by 20% year over year (YOY).
Furthermore, the Roblox Partner Program marks a significant milestone in the evolution of digital advertising within the Roblox universe. This pioneering initiative welcomes a varied array of participants, ranging from skilled developers to leading global marketers. Additionally, Roblox recently enhanced its metaverse vision by introducing animated chats. The move aligns with its goal to enrich its virtual domain. And, this integration further solidifies Roblox’s commitment to evolving its digital environment.
Nvidia (NVDA)
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has successfully expanded beyond its well-known GPU manufacturing role.
Its diverse product lineup now includes essential semiconductors and chip systems. This is crucial for advancements in robotics, vehicles, and automation. Recently achieving a trillion-dollar market cap, it also provides the Nvidia Omniverse platform for creating accurate 3D scenes in diverse projects.
Nvidia’s fiscal strength is evident in its latest earnings report. The third quarter non-GAAP earnings per share soared to $4.02, outperforming estimates by 63 cents. Revenue skyrocketed to $18.12 billion, marking a 205.6% YOY increase and exceeding predictions by $2.01 billion. This financial surge underscores Nvidia’s solid market position and growth trajectory.
Moreover, the company is set to release its GH 200 AI chip in mid-2024, aligning with the high demand for AI chips. By enhancing supply chain efficiency and expanding capacity with partners, Nvidia strategically positions itself ahead of competitors like Intel and AMD in the generative AI silicon arena.
Qualcomm (QCOM)
Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), a prominent player in the semiconductor and software industry, recently showcased its financial robustness.
The company reported a revenue of $8.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, surpassing analyst expectations by $150 million. This performance is bolstered by a remarkable 154.3% levered free cash flow (FCF) growth. In fact, this significantly outpaces the sector’s median by an astounding 566%!
Additionally, Qualcomm is making strategic moves to maintain its leadership in technology. The company renewed its pivotal deal with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), indicating a sustained collaborative momentum. Furthermore, Qualcomm is making notable advances in the automotive sector, aligning with industry trends and future growth areas.
Underpinning Qualcomm’s forward-looking vision is the launch of its Wi-Fi 7 platform and entry into the broadband carrier market. The company’s commitment to innovation is further exemplified by its $100 million Snapdragon Metaverse Fund. This fund is dedicated to fueling developments in the metaverse and Extended Reality (XR), areas rapidly gaining importance and reshaping the tech landscape.
