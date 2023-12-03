3 Space Stocks You’ll Regret Not Buying Soon: December Edition

As we navigate the dynamic universe of the top space stocks, the investment landscape buzzes with a mix of excitement and prudence. The Federal Open Market Committee’s decision to maintain stable interest rates and project future cuts aligns positively with the speculative space sector. This stability enhances the appeal of space stocks, already thriving from rapid advancements in spacecraft commercialization and global interest in space exploration, offering the potential for substantial long-term portfolio expansion.
Meanwhile, the space industry, traditionally spearheaded by government agencies, is witnessing a transformative shift. Influential billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are channeling significant capital into this sector, signaling its immense growth potential. Analysts predict the global space market could soar to $1 trillion in the next decade, presenting lucrative opportunities for savvy investors.
Consequently, these three space stocks are set to redefine the landscape of investment opportunities. We’ll delve into their finances and performance, showcasing why they stand out as the top picks.
Rocket Lab (RKLB)
Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB), a swiftly ascending star in the space industry, is gaining recognition for its satellite-carrying rockets. Recently, the company announced a launch window for the Capella Space mission, showcasing its dedication to continual growth and technological innovation.
Moreover, Rocket Lab showcased prowess in its recent financial performance, with a 7% year-over-year revenue bump to $67.7 million. Notably, this period was highlighted by two successful Electron rocket launches and landings, including the pioneering reuse of an engine. Celebrating its 42nd Electron rocket launch, the company set a new annual launch record, solidifying its position as a leading force in the space sector.
Looking to the future, Rocket Lab plans to launch a 3D-printed, hypersonic test vehicle for the U.S. Department of Defense, capable of Mach 5 speeds. Expected to complete this mission by early 2025, the company also aims to launch 22 satellites in 2024, marking a new era in aerospace innovation.
Leidos Holdings (LDOS)
Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) emerges as a prominent player in the space industry, commanding attention with its significant contributions. This $14.84 billion company has carved a niche in supplying essentials for the International Space Station, evidencing its pivotal role in space exploration. Moreover, Leidos’ technological capabilities were recently spotlighted with the successful deployment of its Air Traffic Management system, SkyLine-XTM, in New Zealand.
Further bolstering its market position, Leidos reported an earnings per share of $2.03, representing a 36 cents beat. This financial surge is complemented by an 8.3% year-over-year revenue increase, totaling a whopping $3.9 billion, surpassing estimates by $120 million. Additionally, Leidos has recorded impressive net bookings of $7.9 billion, reflecting its stability and growth trajectory.
This robust performance has garnered a strong buy rating from TipRanks analysts, with a forecasted 13% upside potential. These factors collectively position Leidos as a robust and promising investment in the burgeoning space sector.
Terran Orbital (LLAP)
Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP), a nimble satellite producer, presents an intriguing opportunity in the space market. Though it’s a former SPAC and currently valued at less than 80 cents per share, making it a speculative venture, the company embodies significant potential. The low share price reflects not just risk, but also an opening for dramatic growth should the company capitalize on its opportunities.
Significantly bolstering Terran’s prospects is the robust support from Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), a defense titan that invested $100 million in 2022. This partnership, evidenced by a recent $7.7 million contract modification, promises a stream of recurring revenues. Additionally, Terran’s substantial $2.4 billion contract with Rivada Space Networks for 300 spacecraft marks a pivotal achievement, demonstrating confidence in its capabilities.
Despite the need for additional funding and the consequent risk of share dilution, TipRanks analysts assign it a moderate buy, projecting a remarkable 235% upside potential. This high-risk yet equally high-reward nature makes it an irresistible choice for daring investors.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.