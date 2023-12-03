SPECIAL REPORT The Top 7 Stocks for 2024

3 Stocks Capitalizing on the Space Internet Revolution

Investors will find these space stocks as rewarding bargains

By Matthew Farley, InvestorPlace Contributor Dec 14, 2023, 4:22 pm EST

  • You can make a strong argument for buying any of the space stocks below.
  • ViaSat (VSAT): Its failed satellite launch is a bump in the road, but the bigger picture is that it has great prospects.
  • Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT): Reported a solid previous quarter, and its valuation is currently low.
  • Iridium Communications (IRDM): Has an undervalued share price and lost a key partnership and on a forward basis, it’s undervalued.
Source: Blue Planet Studio/Shutterstock

Space stocks are helping us live in a more connected world via satellite technology. These companies are helping to close gaps for remote regions. Oftentimes, internet access is uncovered or impossible, such as at sea or in very remote areas. Also, space stocks are pioneering secure communications for government agencies and large corporations with robust privacy and security needs.

These space stocks are changing the industry in various ways. Through their mix of satellite constellations and technologies, they push our existing boundary infrastructure. Each has unique reasons for investors to consider and add them to their watchlist.

So, if you’d like to add some potentially undervalued space stocks to your portfolio, consider these companies.

ViaSat (VSAT)

An image of a phone cropped to display the logo for Viasat, Inc. (VSAT)
Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) provides high-speed satellite broadband services and secure networking systems covering military and commercial markets.

Buying VSAT is based the expectation to bounce back strongly from the failure of its VS-3 satellite project. It has plans to launch new satellites in 2024, which could significantly boost its share price.

So, because of this, VSAT could be undervalued. Inherently, it’s a bump in the road instead of a long-term failure of the business.

Another bullish factor is that it inked numerous deals with other businesses last month. This includes extending its partnership with Porter Airlines as well as the space agencies of the U.K. and Japan.

Wall Street’s consensus now is that it’s a buy. Thus, I believe its share price can recover after being down 20.16% over the past year.

Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT)

an illuminated earth seen from space simulating satellite interconnectivity
Source: Shutterstock

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) is an Israeli-based company providing satellite broadband communications.

There’s a strong argument to make that GILT is a great investment and potentially undervalued.

Notably, GILT demonstrated solid top-line growth across various business segments in Q1 FY2023. Also, it showed an impressive gross margin increase to 42% (998 basis points higher than last year). And, its adjusted EBITDA experienced a significant surge, reaching over $8.4 million, a threefold increase from Q1 FY2022.

Additionally, GILT’s main focus end-market is projected to grow from $7.48 billion in 2023 to $21.03 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.9%.

Also, GILT is cheap on a price-to-sales basis, trading at just 1.36 times sales and 25.2 times earnings. Wall Street rates GILT a strong buy, with an average consensus upside of 34.92%, from its former $6.30.

Iridium Communications (IRDM)

the Iridium Satellite Communications logo seen displayed on a smartphone
Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) operates the Iridium satellite constellation. The company provides voice and data coverage to satellite phones, pagers, and other devices globally.

In fact, IRDM is my contrarian pick of this bunch. Therefore, it should only be considered by investors with a high-risk tolerance. My reasoning? Its stock price is down by over 21% over the past year amid operational and financial difficulties.

Still, some of the best opportunities present themselves when everyone else has written them off as too risky to consider.

The company’s shares dropped amid an agreement terminated by a subsidiary of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). The agreement previously allowed IRDM to leverage satellite messaging and emergency services in cell phones.

Still, the company expects to grow its revenue to $1 billion by 2030. Also, they plan to increase the number of subscribers to its platform by 1.97 million to 2.24 million. So, by 2030, IRDM aims for a total revenue of $1.35 billion and EBITDA of $865.9 million. And this means its shares could be significantly undervalued from their current price points.

On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Matthew started writing coverage of the financial markets during the crypto boom of 2017 and was also a team member of several fintech startups. He then started writing about Australian and U.S. equities for various publications. His work has appeared in MarketBeat, FXStreet, Cryptoslate, Seeking Alpha, and the New Scientist magazine, among others.

