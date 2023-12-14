Opendoor (OPEN) Stock Jumps on Analyst Upgrade

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) stock is getting a boost on Thursday following an upgrade from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.
Analysts at the firm upgraded shares of OPEN stock from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. That matches the analysts’ consensus hold rating based on 11 opinions.
In addition to that, the analysts also increased the price target for OPEN stock from $1.65 per share to $3.50 per share. That represents a potential upside of 1.7%. It’s also above the analysts’ consensus price prediction of $3.47 for the company’s shares.
What’s Behind the OPEN Stock Upgrade?
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods points to a lack of negative catalyst as the reason for the upgrade that it gave OPEN stock today. They also point toward falling interest rates in 2024, as well as a possible increase in transaction volumes that could benefit Opendoor Technologies in the coming year.
Finally, the analysts note that investors will want to keep an eye on the macroenvironment in 2024 as it will have a strong effect on OPEN stock.
With all of this news comes a 15.5% rally for OPEN stock on Thursday morning. Investors are also seeing some 8 million shares change hands, as compared to its daily average trading volume of about 18 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.