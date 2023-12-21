Why Are Stocks Up Today?

Investors wondering why stocks are up today need look no further as we have a breakdown of the market’s movements on Thursday!
One of the big reasons that stocks are up today is a recovery from a fall on Wednesday. That saw the stock market experience one of the worst drops that it’s seen in months. Even so, positive investor sentiment has been able to revive the market today.
Helping out with that are earnings reports from several companies today. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and Carnival (NYSE:CCL) both released earnings reports that pleased investors. That’s helping the market rally today as they lift not only their shares but those of other stocks in their sectors.
In the case of Micron, its forecast show a quicker recovery of chip demand than what was expected. Carnival helped out by showing steady demand for cruises.
With that positive news in mind, let’s check out how the major stock indices are performing today below!
Stocks Up Today: Major Indices Bounce Back
- Let’s start with the S&P 500 and its .67% increase as of noon Thursday.
- Next, we have the Dow Jones Industrial Average with its .53% rise today.
- Closing us out is the NASDAQ Composite with a .88% rally as of this writing.
Of course, there are plenty of other stock market stories that traders are going to want to read about today!
Fortunately, we have them covered with a breakdown of the hottest stock market stories worth reading about on Thursday! A few examples include what’s happening with shares of Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock today. You can find out all about these topics at the links below!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.