SPECIAL REPORT The Top 7 Stocks for 2024

3 Top-Rated Flying Car Stocks Wall Street Analysts Are Loving Now: January 2024

Wall Street's most analyst approved flying car stocks are getting hotter in 2024

By Alex Sirois, InvestorPlace Contributor Jan 25, 2024, 9:39 pm EST

Advertisement

  • These prominent flying car stocks also happen to be the top-rated choices among Wall Street analysts.
  • Eve Holding (EVEX): Eve Holdings benefits from an “Overweight” rating on Wall Street.
  • Archer Aviation (ACHR): Archer’s balanced development of commercial and public partnerships serves it well.
  • EHang Holdings (EH): EHang Holdings is already producing revenues.
top-rated flying car stocks - 3 Top-Rated Flying Car Stocks Wall Street Analysts Are Loving Now: January 2024

Source: Ico Maker / Shutterstock.com

Based on industry-wide growth forecasts it’s very easy to see why investors are so interested in the top-rated flying car stocks heading into early 2024. 

Market research by UnivDatos expects compound annual growth rates above 50% through 2030. More moderate expectations peg those rates at a still impressive 35% through 2032.

The market is dominated by what are known as electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTOLs). Multiple firms have risen to prominence through their development of the vehicles. Those vehicles have applications spanning industries including tourism, airlines, and defense among others.

Let’s take a look at three of those firms which also benefit from strong analyst sentiment on Wall Street.

Eve Holding (EVEX)

Two self-driving passenger drones flying in the sky. 3D rendering image. eVTOL and flying car stocks
Source: Chesky / Shutterstock.com

Eve Holding (NYSE:EVEX) bears a fundamental difference from other more prominent names in the flying car stock space. Unlike those firms, Eve Holding is backed by a major airline rather than simply being aligned therewith.

Eve holding is backed by Embraer, the prominent airplane manufacturer. Meanwhile, other firms in the space are being developed independently while also collaborating with Airlines for future business.

 Eve holding is also collaborating with United Airlines to develop commercial programs. It is partnered with United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and will deliver 200 air taxis for its use in San Francisco

The company remains in the pre-revenue stages and is not expected to produce any revenues during developmental stages. Its losses decreased from $36.7 million to $31.2 million on a sequential basis during the third quarter. 

Eve Holding benefits from strong support on Wall Street with four of six analysts with coverage rating it a “Buy” and the other two a “Hold.” 

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

Person holding cellphone with logo of American eVTOL aircraft company Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) on screen in front of webpage. Focus on phone display. Unmodified photo.
Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) is arguably the strongest of all of the flying car stocks. Wall Street analysts are very much in favor of its shares and have given it a “Buy” rating overall. 

The company did very well in 2023 as it’s shares essentially doubled in price to where they currently stand, at $5 approximately. A big part of the reason Wall Street is so optimistic about Archer Aviation relates to its strategic path.

The company has forged partnerships across the private and public sector that promise to result in strong future growth. On the commercial side, Archer Aviation is aligned with United Airlines and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) among others.

Stellantis will act as Archer Aviation’s dedicated contract manufacturer and will produce up to 600 of its Midnight vehicles in the Atlanta manufacturing plant.

Meanwhile, on the public side, Archer Aviation benefits from its relationship with the U.S. Air Force. In October, it began delivery as part of a contract valued at up to $142 million with the military

EHang Holdings (EH)

Flying taxi or Car-drone-EHang 216 exhibited by Prestige Image Motor Cars at the 2023 Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) at JIExpo Kemayoran. EH stock
Source: Toto Santiko Budi / Shutterstock.com

EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) is a Chinese firm that has developed unmanned eVTOLs and has the highest price of the three stocks discussed here.

Is arguably all also the most interesting of the three for the simple fact that it is revenue producing. during the third quarter of the company reported the United States dollar equivalent of $3.9 million in sales. That resulted in a net loss of $9.2 million but the positive here is that revenues increased by a staggering 247.9%.

Its unmanned vehicles are also certified for commercial operations Involving passengers in China. The company received that certification from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) in October after testing and successfully meeting safety compliance standards.

EHang Holdings not only benefits from substantial support from local municipal Chinese governments but is also developing operations in Spain. Beyond that, EHang Holdings also secured $23 million in equity investment during the period as well. If you are looking for the top-rated flying car stocks, start here!

On the date of publication, Alex Sirois did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Alex Sirois is a freelance contributor to InvestorPlace whose personal stock investing style is focused on long-term, buy-and-hold, wealth-building stock picks. Having worked in several industries from e-commerce to translation to education and utilizing his MBA from George Washington University, he brings a diverse set of skills through which he filters his writing.

Consumer Discretionary, Automotive, Electric Vehicles, Financial

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2024/01/3-top-rated-flying-car-stocks-wall-street-analysts-are-loving-now-january-2024/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC