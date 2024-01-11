Ethereum Price Predictions: Can a Bitcoin ETF Take ETH to New Heights?

Ethereum (ETH-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among crypto traders today as they reevaluate the potential of the token.
The big news that has crypto investors looking at ETH is the approval of several Bitcoin (BTC-USD) spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This has fans of Ethereum hopeful that ETH spot ETFs could be next for approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
While it’s unclear how the SEC will rule on Ethereum spot ETFs, we should have an answer sometime this year. The agency is set to tackle the subject in May, and that could be a major catalyst for the crypto.
With all of that said, it makes sense that crypto traders are looking at Ethereum price predictions today. We’re helping with that with a look at some of the latest estimates below!
Ethereum Price Predictions
- Starting us off is CoinCodex, with its low and high estimates of $ 2,544.77 and $ 6,510.70 for ETH in 2025.
- Next is Changelly Blog, and its average price estimate of $3,404.19 for 2024.
- Joining this list is VanEck and its 2030 price target of $11,849 for Ethereum.
- Closing us out is Binance and its 2024 price prediction of $ 2,651.93 for the token.
To put those price predictions in perspective, Ethereum is trading for $2,629.93 as of Thursday morning. Investors will also note that ETH is up 81.% over the prior 24-hour trading period as of this writing.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.