Circle IPO Alert: 7 Things to Know as Stablecoin Issuer Circle Preps to Trade

Circle is a hot topic among stock and crypto traders on Thursday after the company filed documents for an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares.
Let’s get into that news below!
- The nature of that filing is confidential and doesn’t leave us with much details about the IPO.
- That means we still don’t know what ticker the stock will use, the planned price for the offering, how many shares will be included or when it will take place.
- What we do know is the news has investors excited due to Cricle’s connection to the crypto market.
- Circle is the company behind USDC (USDC-USD). This is a stablecoin tied to the value of the U.S. Dollar.
- This is worth highlighting as there are $25 billion worth of USDC trading.
- Investors will also note that Circle was last valued at $9 billion.
- That was revealed when it previously planned to go public in 2022 through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger.
Will A Circle IPO Spark a Crypto Revival?
The idea of a Circle IPO is appealing to investors right now as the crypto space is seeing extra attention lately. That includes the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approving applications for 11 Bitcoin (BTC-USD) spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
This combined with the Circle IPO could be the start of a crypto revival that investors will want to keep an eye on.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.