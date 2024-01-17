QS Stock: QuantumScape Shares Solid-State Battery Tech in New Video

If you’ve been waiting for an update on QuantumScape‘s (NYSE:QS) electric vehicle (EV) battery progress, you’re in luck. The company has provided some key new information in the form of a YouTube video. In the almost 13-minute segment, several company leaders discussed the FlexFrame battery cell, laying out how it works and explaining the technology behind its design. QS stock hasn’t reacted positively to the news yet, but that doesn’t change the fact that this development matters. The company is making real progress on the technology that promises to revolutionize EV batteries and lay the ground for the future of EV production.
QuantumScape still hasn’t delivered a physical product to the market, so some investors and experts have been skeptical about its growth prospects. But developments like this are exactly what Wall Street should want to see. The company’s progress may be slow, but it’s clear that big things are happening behind the scenes. Let’s take a closer look at the new FlexFrame video.
What’s Happening With QS Stock
It’s been a difficult week for QS stock so far, as negative momentum continues to abound. As of this writing, it is down over 3% for the day, though its current trajectory suggests it could reverse course and start trending upward. That wouldn’t be surprising, given the exciting announcement that has pushed the company into focus today.
The video, uploaded to QuantumScape’s YouTube channel yesterday, shows three of the minds behind the FlexFrame development. In it, principal product lead Chris Dekmezian and senior director of cell design & manufacturing Daniel Braithwaite are joined by Venkat Viswanathan, a company consultant and associate professor of mechanical & aerospace engineering at the University of Michigan. The three experts provide a comprehensive breakdown of the product and the benefits it can provide. Per Electrek:
“FlexFrame offers a unique battery solution that combines prismatic and pouch cell designs to safely handle the expansion and contraction of the solid-state battery during charging and discharging. All while giving QuantumScape’s lithium batteries the environment to perfect at their best.”
The outlet also compares the battery cell’s means of expanding and contracting to a beating human heart. Braithwaite highlighted how the FlexFrame cell can address some of the challenges that battery producers face. As he makes clear, the company is introducing a new category of battery cells that can “accommodate the unique behavior of solid state lithium metal batteries” in order to provide faster charging and safer cells. The expert adds that he believes these factors separate QuantumScape’s products from those made by its competitors.
What Comes Next
QuantumScape still has to start delivering products before some experts will take it seriously.
Pre-revenue companies can be a hard sell for investors unwilling to stomach some risk. But that doesn’t mean QS stock isn’t a name to watch as the company continues making progress.
As Electrek reports, “the startup appears more poised than ever to be the one who finally cracks the code in reaching not only scaled production but seamless integration with current assembly practices and ideally, at or near cost parity with current lithium-ion cells.” If it can be the first one to disrupt the EV space in the ways it intends, QS stock will likely reach new levels.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.