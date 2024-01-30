Spotify (SPOT) Stock Pops on UBS Upgrade

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) stock is up on Tuesday after the streaming company’s shares got an upgrade from UBS analyst Batya Levi.
That upgrade has the UBS analysts boosting SPOT stock up from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. For the record, the analysts’ consensus rating for SPOT shares is moderate buy based on 22 opinions.
That upgrade also saw Levi increase the firm’s price target for SPOT stock from $170 per share to $274 per share. This represents a potential upside of 25.3% over yesterday’s closing price. It’s also bullish next to the analysts’ consensus price prediction of $204.33 per share.
What’s Behind the SPOT Stock Upgrade?
Here’s what the UBS analyst had to say about Spotify in a note to clients obtained by Seeking Alpha.
“We think efficiency initiatives remain the focus and have increased conviction on sustainable margin expansion and stronger bottom line trends in the coming years. This, coupled with solid sub/MAU growth, a steady cadence of price increases and advertising growth, should lead to an improved EBITDA trajectory.”
SPOT stock is up 1.2% as of Tuesday morning alongside the UBS analyst upgrade. The music streaming company’s shares are also up 15.6% year-to-date as of Monday’s close.
