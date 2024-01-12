For investors in a range of airline stocks, it has been a tough trading day. Indeed, shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) are all trading lower today after Delta reported earnings that rubbed investors the wrong way.
The company did report adjusted EPS and revenue that exceeded expectations by a healthy margin. Delta’s $1.28 per share of adjusted EPS beat expectations of $1.17. Meanwhile, revenue of $13.66 billion came in higher than the $13.52 billion analysts expected.
Still, Delta also reported higher costs throughout 2023 than many had initially priced in. And, while this past year was particularly strong in terms of demand for international travel, the outlook for business travel and other segments remains uncertain in 2024.
For these reasons, Delta trimmed its 2024 earnings forecast, something investors appear to be paying outsized attention to. Delta, American and United are each seeing their stock prices decline more than 8% in early afternoon trading.
Let’s dive more into this news and see what we can make of today’s big move in airline stocks.
Why Are Airline Stocks Down Today?
The stock market is forward-looking, pricing in future cash flows and discounting them to present day. Accordingly, interest rates matter (the rate at which future cash flows are discounted), but the cash flows themselves are what many investors in high-leverage businesses focus on.
For airlines — which have business models that simply require the usage of large amounts of debt — swings in profitability can really affect their valuations over short periods of time. Additionally, any sort of inkling of weaker future demand could drive the kind of performance we’re seeing today.
Thus, Delta’s 2024 forecast, which came in below previous estimates and where the Street had pegged the airline’s bottom-line numbers, isn’t a great sign. Today, investors appear to be taking the view that Delta’s management is simply less certain about the future of air travel demand, even looking less than 12 months out. That’s not great on its face.
However, it could also be the case that management is lowering the bar and sandbagging its prospects to make things look better in future quarters. After all, being conservative is something many managers are increasingly doing in this period of higher inflation and higher interest rates.
We’ll see. For now, these results appear to be taken negatively by the market and the moves these airline stocks are making are notable. Investors in any of these names will want to watch how shares perform in the coming quarters and see whether today’s valuation adjustment was warranted or not.
