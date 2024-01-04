Why Are Crypto Stocks Up Today?

Crypto stocks are on the rise Thursday as investors in the space prepare for a decision from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) concerning a spot Bitcoin (BTC-USD) exchange-traded fund (ETF).
According to reports, that spot Bitcoin ETF could get approval as soon as tomorrow. That would be days in advance compared to the deadline of Jan. 10. This also has crypto stock traders pumping up shares in excitement.
Considering Bitcoin is the biggest name in crypto, it makes sense that any positive news about the coin could cause crypto stocks to rally. Adding to that is the crypto bouncing back from a couple of rough years. That saw its value surge more than 150% in 2023.
Let’s check in on some crypto stocks below and see how they are responding to the spot Bitcoin ETF news.
Crypto Stocks Up Today
- Crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) starts off our coverage with a 3.8% gain as of Thursday morning.
- Next is crypto mining company Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and its 6.5% increase this morning.
- Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) is reaping the benefits of this news with a 5% rally today.
- Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) is also rising higher today with a 3.7% jump on Thursday.
- Hive Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) is another crypto company up today with a 4.2% climb.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.