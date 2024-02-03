3 EV Charging Stocks That Could Make Your February Unforgettable

Softened demand and economic hurdles have created a tricky period for EV charging stocks which stand at the brink of robust growth and opportunity. Clearly, the EV sector is recognized as the auto industry’s future. It relies significantly on robust supporting infrastructure, particularly charging stations and battery providers.
While recent times have seen these companies struggle to meet targets, the long-term outlook remains remarkably bright and promising. However, the current challenges project a positive shift in sentiment at the back end of the year, potentially spurred by Federal Reserve rate cuts. According to Gabe Daoud, the investment in U.S. charging infrastructure is projected to reach an impressive $104 billion by 2030. This further underscores the sector’s powerful growth potential.
While EV charging stocks have been under pressure, their crucial role in the EV ecosystem and the substantial projected investment signal a promising future. So, let’s examine three promising charging stocks to acquire this month.
Blink Charging (BLNK)
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stands out as a compelling investment within the mushrooming EV infrastructure sphere.
Yet, despite a substantial drop in value, Blink’s unique position sets it apart from the competition. It is the only U.S.-based, fully integrated provider of EV charging solutions. The company’s comprehensive approach encompasses the design, manufacture, and management of its charging network and equipment. So, that gives it a major competitive edge in its niche.
Furthermore, it delivered impressive Q3 revenue growth of 152% year over year (YOY) to $43.4 million. That couples with a powerful 167% increase in gross profit, highlighting its robust financial performance and growth trajectory. Moreover, BLNK navigates a clear path to achieving positive adjusted EBITDA by December 2024 and expectations for expanding EBITDA margins. Hence, Blink Charging positions itself remarkably well for sustainable growth in the dynamic EV charging landscape.
Looking ahead, Blink’s adjusted revenue forecast of $128 million to $133 million reflects a strong market presence, an extensive sales backlog, and confidence in its business strategy.
Wallbox (WBX)
Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) is another solid EV charging stock that emerges as a prime candidate for a market comeback. It effectively distinguishing itself by its solid footprint across North America and Europe. With a manufacturing prowess of 250,000 units in Texas and a 750,000-unit capacity in Europe, Wallbox is gearing up for aggressive expansion.
Moreover, it recently inked a deal with Atlante to erect the largest EV fast-charging network in Southern Europe. This will target more than 35,000 chargers by 2030 across Spain, Italy, France, and Portugal. Additionally, it signed with U.K.-based firm Osprey to deploy 125 Supernova DC rapid chargers. Further, this underscores Wallbox’s commitment to extensive growth and accessibility.
Additionally, WBX’s third quarter results paint a picture of a company on the rise, reporting revenue of €32.5 million and an impressive gross margin of 35%. Notably, it experienced a 285% increase in unit growth and a 350% revenue increase in DC public charging during the quarter. Wallbox’s forward-looking stance aims for 2024 profitability through strategic cost reductions, new product launches, and worldwide partnerships. Therefore, WBX positions itself for sustained long-term growth.
Enphase Energy (ENPH)
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), despite a recent downturn in sales, illuminates the solar energy sector. Its innovative solar inverters prove critical for transforming sunlight into usable electricity.
The current slump, primarily attributed to high borrowing costs, hasn’t impacted Enphase’s prospects. Instead, it highlights the company’s exceptional positioning with its EV chargers. They offer an integrated solution for the growing demand for EVs and grid reliability concerns. ENPH’s comprehensive system combines solar, batteries, and software. In turn, this enables its sizable user base to produce, consume, save, and sell electricity, heralding a sustainable energy future.
CEO Badri Kothandaraman’s optimism shared during the fourth quarter earnings call. He suggests that even a modest rate reduction could significantly impact the demand for Enphase’s products in the U.S., especially in California. This optimism, coupled with Enphase’s strategic product offerings, underscores its long-term growth potential and makes it an attractive investment in renewable energy and EV charging.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines