BYON Stock Alert: Bed Bath & Beyond Just Got a New CEO

Beyond (NYSE:BYON) stock is in the news Tuesday as the Bed Bath & Beyond and Overstock.com operator announces changes to its leadership team.
The first major change announced by Beyond is the addition of Chandra Holt to its Bed Bath & Beyond team. This will have her serve as the CEO of that business.
Adding to that is Dave Nielsen joining the ranks of the Overstock executive team. Just like with Holt at Bed Bath & Beyond, Nielsen is taking over as the CEO of this division.
The final executive change announced by Beyond concerns Chief Financial Officer Adrianne Lee. This individual’s role has been expanded and now has them also serving as the company’s Administrative Officer.
What’s the Leadership Changes Mean for BYON Stock
Marcus Lemonis, executive chairman of Beyond’s Board of Directors, said the following about the new leaders.
“Chandra’s retail and leadership expertise and proven e-commerce track record makes her an invaluable addition to our team to drive Bed Bath & Beyond forward. With Dave’s extensive experience in furniture and home furnishings e-commerce and retail liquidation I am confident he will quickly reignite the valuable Overstock brand. I’m excited to see the collective impact Chandra, Dave, and Adrianne’s leadership will have on our business.”
BYON stock is up 3.2 as of Tuesday morning. That comes as 227,000 shares change hands, as compared to its daily average of 1.3 million shares.
