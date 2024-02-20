Dear OCGN Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Feb. 21

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock fans will want to keep an eye on the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company as it has big news coming on Wednesday.
That’s when Ocugen plans to hold a Clinical Showcase covering the company’s upcoming Phase 3 trial of OCU400. The event is set to start at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time tomorrow and will last until noon.
To go along with this, the company says it will include details from its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of OCU400 during that Clinical Showcase. All of this is related to OCU400’s use as a treatment of retinitis pigmentosa.
What This Means for OCGN Stock
A clinical trial update is a major catalyst for a clinical-stage company as it provides investors with an update on the company’s road to commercialization their drugs.
In this case, it looks like Ocugen has high hopes for OCU400 considering it plans to reveal details of a Phase 3 clinical trial. If that trial goes well, the company won’t be far off from being able to commercialize OCU400.
OCGN stock is rallying alongside the news with shares up 7.4% as of Tuesday morning. That comes with some 19 million units on the move, as compared to its daily average of about 3.2 million shares.
There are even more stock market stories that traders will want to read about below!
We have all of the hottest stock market news that investors need to know about on Tuesday! Among that is what’s happening with Beyond (NYSE:BYON) stock, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) stock and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock this morning. All of that news is available at the following links!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- BYON Stock Alert: Bed Bath & Beyond Just Got a New CEO
- WMT Stock Alert: Walmart Strikes $2.3 Billion Deal With Vizio
- SMCI Stock Price Prediction: Can Super Micro Computer Rally 60% More From Here?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.