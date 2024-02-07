Why Is Snap (SNAP) Stock Down 30% Today?

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock is falling on Wednesday as investors react to the social media company’s earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2023.
The news sending SNAP shares lower today includes the company’s revenue of $1.36 billion in Q4. That’s below Wall Street’s estimate of $1.38 billion in revenue for the period. Yet it’s a 5% increase year-over-year from the company’s previous revenue of $1.3 billion.
Also not helping SNAP stock is the company’s adjusted earnings per share of 8 cents. That’s despite it beating out analysts’ estimates of 6 cents per share for the quarter. This is due to it falling 43% from the 14 cents reported in the same period of the year prior.
SNAP Stock Outlook
The latest Snap earnings report also includes its outlook for the first quarter of 2024. The company is expecting revenue for the quarter to range from $1.095 billion to $1.135 billion. At the midpoint of $1.115 billion in revenue, this is below Wall Street’s estimate of $1.12 billion.
To go along with that is the company’s guidance for Adjusted EBITDA during that same quarter. It’s expecting this to be between -$55 million and -$95 million.
SNAP stock is down 30.1% as of Wednesday morning, with some 5 million shares changing hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 24.8 million shares.
