3 Stocks to Buy as Crypto Frenzy Picks Up Ahead of the Bitcoin Halving

So far, 2024’s defining market trend has been the year’s impressive crypto rally. As we approach the end of the first quarter, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is soaring to impressive heights, powered by multiple growth-driving catalysts. The launch of the recent Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) helped breathe new life into the crypto market. But now, the next Bitcoin halving event is quickly approaching, and the entire sector is enjoying a noteworthy bull run. However, crypto isn’t the only asset class that has investors profiting from this development. The new crypto gold rush has sent people rushing to their smartphone trading apps. Now, these platforms are some of the best stocks to buy to profit from the booming crypto market.
While discussing his bullish thesis for the current crypto market, InvestorPlace senior investment analyst Luke Lango discussed the new focus on trading apps:
“People downloaded them a bunch in 2020, 2021,” he noted. “[O]nce their accounts got destroyed, they took their money out and stopped wanting to look at their accounts, and weren’t on the app. [When] you don’t use an app for a while, it goes dead on your phone. Now, they’re starting to redownload it, now, they’re starting to open it back up, they’re starting to put money back into those apps.”
This doesn’t mean that every trading platform is going to benefit from this crypto bull run as the next Bitcoin halving approaches. However, a few companies have seen significant growth and are likely to keep rising as the highly anticipated event continues generating momentum.
Stocks to Buy: Robinhood (HOOD)
The platform that launched with the goal of democratizing finance, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) has been nothing if not controversial. It garnered significant criticisms during the GameStop (NYSE:GME) squeeze of 2021 after placing necessary restrictions on traders. And while HOOD stock still hasn’t gotten back to its 2021 highs, the company has spent the past year making steady progress. Shares are up more than 55% year-to-date (YTD), with gains of more than 4o% over the course of this month.
Robinhood is also a company that Lango named among stocks to buy for valuable crypto market exposure. He isn’t the only expert who is bullish on it. Bernstein analyst Gautam Chhugani recently issued a $30 price target, speculating that the crypto market could be worth as much as $7.5 trillion by 2025. As Robinhood offers commission free trading for crypto investors, it stands to benefit for as long as the current gold rush continues.
Coinbase Global (COIN)
Anytime the crypto market is surging, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) will be among the top beneficiaries. The leading crypto trading platform has surged an astounding 263% over the past six months, reminding everyone how strong enthusiasm is among investors. If the current momentum continues, COIN stock could easily get back to the highs it reached in 2021 when it topped $342 per share. Despite the significant losses it took in late 2021, the crypto stock is paying significant dividends for the investors who doubled down on it in 2022, including famed contrarian investor Cathie Wood.
Wood may have dumped some of her COIN holdings more recently, but that doesn’t change the fact that shares are still performing well. It’s true that no crypto rally lasts forever. Yet, as InvestorPlace contributor Chris MacDonald notes, Coinbase can be a fine, albeit speculative, play for investors looking for short-term bets, provided they understand the risks that accompany it.
Stocks to Buy: CleanSpark (CLSK)
This name may seem out of place on a list of stocks to buy for crypto market exposure. But CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK), the company that bills itself as “America’s Bitcoin Miner,” has been enjoying an excellent year. Its six month gains top even Coinbase’s, currently sitting at more than 380%. CleanSpark develops Bitcoin infrastructure with a focus on environmentally friendly practices. This sustainability-forward approach has helped elevate one of the major criticisms that crypto miners have faced since the initial rise of Bitcoin. But it also boasts strong fundamentals that should give investors confidence. As InvestorPlace contributor Muslim Farooque reports:
“CleanSpark’s financial performance has been outstanding, with first-quarter earnings exceeding expectations. The company announced GAAP earnings-per-share of 14 cents, outperforming estimates and demonstrating an impressive year-over-year (YOY) revenue increase of 165.5% to $73.8 million.”
CLSK trades at a price point similar to that of Robinhood. But unlike the trading platform, CleanSpark doesn’t have a controversial backstory and a history of volatility. This may make it appealing to investors seeking the best crypto stocks to buy for this rally.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.