Slumping Into 2024? 3 Stocks to Sell Even After the Latest Layoffs

Investors know that what is bad news for the economy can often be good news for stocks. That’s usually the case when companies announce layoffs. But usually, does not mean always. And in a volatile market, it’s a good time to look at stocks to sell after layoffs.
Remember, a company will prioritize shareholder value over retaining employees. And “cutting the fat” is a way to boost earnings. However, sometimes, even a short-term boost to the bottom line isn’t enough. Some companies have a combination of acute or systemic problems affecting the business. That’s the case with the three companies in this article.
If you’re so inclined, this may be a time to take a short position in these companies. Otherwise, the best advice is to let the dust settle. In some cases, you can revisit these stocks at a better price. But for now, there are reasons why each of these companies fit into the category of stocks to sell after layoffs.
Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG)
In February, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) launched its long-awaited Gemini AI model. To say it could have gone better is an understatement. Many users quickly found that Gemini generated historically inaccurate images, such as a female Pope.
After offering a “mistakes were made” defense that fell short of an apology, Alphabet paused the image generation feature for a few weeks and promised to retrain the AI model. This process should take a few months. Count Elon Musk, one of the loudest critics, as a skeptic.
However, the larger issue from an investing standpoint is that this is an unforced error at a time when any slip-up is going to be treated harshly. Analysts don’t necessarily agree. However, it’s worth noting that GOOGL stock was near the top of analysts’ estimates before the recent sell-off. That may generate some buyers, but would the bounce be sustainable?
In the long run, Alphabet is likely to be fine, particularly after the ongoing layoffs the company has announced. Still, controversies like these have a way of hanging around, especially during an election year. Traders may have some fun here, but there will likely continue to be downward pressure on the stock.
Bumble (BMBL)
Dating apps such as Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) have revolutionized the dating scene. But revolutions often lead to counterrevolutions, which may be taking place in the online dating world.
A recent study from Hinge shows that Gen-Z—a coveted demographic of an app like Bumble—is increasingly losing interest in dating apps or choosing to use them sparingly. The irony is that Gen-Z is the first truly digitally native generation, yet they are the ones citing a desire for authentic human connection.
Perhaps that’s one reason Bumble announced it was letting go of 350 (30%) employees in Feb 2024. The company also plans to introduce several programs that allow for in-person meetups. However, in a sector with plenty of competition and no moat, it’s hard to swipe right on BMBL stock, trading near its 52-week low as of March 5, 2024.
Rivian (RIVN)
The problem with bubbles is that they burst. Of course, for Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) investors, it’s fair to ask where the bubble was to begin with. RIVN debuted on the market with much fanfare in November 2021 at over $120 per share. Investors had to know that it was too good to last, but many wouldn’t have expected the stock to be changing hands at around $10 per share just over two years later.
The problem is cost. It’s expensive to make electric vehicles, and consumer demand has not met expectations for several reasons. Rivian hasn’t helped matters by missing delivery targets and diluting its stock in an effort to raise capital.
In February, the company announced it was letting go of 10% of its workforce. Bulls may hold onto the fact that the company outperformed on its top line when it reported earnings in February. But the bottom line losses are expanding. With no evidence of that changing anytime soon, Rivian is an easy addition to this list of stocks to sell after layoffs.
