BA Stock Alert: 2 Key Reasons Boeing Shares Are Down Today

Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock is falling on Monday as investors react to two pieces of news that are dragging down the aircraft company’s shares this morning.
The first piece of news hitting BA stock today involves a criminal investigation into the company. This is being headed by the U.S. Justice Department and has to do with a door blowout earlier this year.
That blowout happened in early January and resulted in a large hole during an Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) flight. The airline is cooperating with the investigation and says it doesn’t believe that it is the target of it.
Flight Issues Plague BA Stock
The next issue facing Boeing today concerns problems that cropped up during a Latam flight. The airline noted that a technical problem resulted in serious movements midflight. That resulted in a free fall drop that sent some passengers out of their seats.
This issue resulted in dozens of people being examined for injuries after the flight. Most of them were minor but one individual is in serious condition. That’s another black mark on BA stock today as the safety of its aircraft is becoming a concern for investors.
BA stock is down 3.8% as of Monday morning with some 5.6 million shares traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 9.5 million shares. The company’s shares are also down 24.2% since the start of the year.
