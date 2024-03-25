Dear GME Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 26

GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock fans will want to mark their calendars for March 26 as a major catalyst is brewing for the video game and pop culture merchandise retailer.
GameStop is set to release its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2023 tomorrow. That report will drop after markets close on Tuesday.
Investors are hoping for positive earnings results from GameStop, considering its latest report will cover the holiday 2023 quarter. This has Wall Street expecting earnings per share of 29 cents alongside revenue of $2.05 billion.
Wall Street’s estimates show it expects GameStop to have improved profitability over the last year. The company’s results for Q4 2022 included EPS of 16 cents. For further perspective, its revenue during that period was $2.23 billion.
How This Affects GME Stock
Tomorrow’s earnings report will likely be a major catalyst for GMe stock. However, it’s unclear if it will be positive or negative. The company has been struggling recently as shifting consumer practices have left it without as much business.
GME stock is up 6.3% as of Monday morning, with more than 3.1 million shares of the stock traded. That’s already above its daily average trading volume of 3 million shares.
Investors looking for more of the most recent stock market stories will want to stick around!
We have all of the hottest stock market news that traders need to know about on Monday! A few examples include what’s going on with Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock, cannabis stocks and chip stocks today. All of that news is ready to go at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- BA Stock Alert: Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Is Stepping Down
- Cannabis Stocks CGC, ACB, TLRY, SNDL Already Fading Despite German Legalization
- Chip Stocks Alert: Why INTC, AMD Are Falling Today
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.