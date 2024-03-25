SPCE Stock Alert: Virgin Galactic Just Got Sued by Boeing

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) stock is slipping on Monday following news that Boeing (NYSE:BA) is suing the aerospace and space travel company.
The big reason behind this lawsuit is Boeing seeking to stop the use of its trade secrets by Virgin Galactic. Boeing claims that Virgin Galactic is still holding onto two trade secrets even after agreeing to destroy the data.
The jet manufacturer wants a court to stop Virgin Galactic from hanging onto this data any longer. Virgin Galactic got the data when the two companies were working together on a space tourism project. This project is no longer underway with Boeing.
Virgin Galactic disagrees with Boeing’s claims and says it will continue to defend itself in the lawsuit. The fallout between the two companies came after Virgin Galactic allegedly refused to pay Boeing’s Aurora Flight Sciences $25 million for its work.
How This Affects SPCE Stock Today
Investors in Virgin Galactic aren’t happy about the lawsuit news. That has shares of SPCE stock falling 2.7% as of Monday morning. SPCE stock is also down 43% since the start of the year.
Investors will also note that some 3.6 million shares of SPCE stock have changed hands as of this writing. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 9.3 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.