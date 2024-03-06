We’re starting Wednesday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders will want to keep an eye on this morning!
Moving stocks are earnings reports, share offerings and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- NKGen Biotech (NASDAQ:NKGN) stock is rocketing more than 65% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares are soaring close to 53% with strong early morning trading.
- Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) stock is surging over 35% as shares continue to rally on a government contract.
- Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) shares are rising more than 26% alongside a new client agreement and its latest earnings report.
- WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) stock is gaining over 23% with incredibly heavy trading this morning.
- CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares are increasing more than 23% after beating estimates for Q4.
- Enviva (NYSE:EVA) stock is climbing over 23% after getting an extension on a bond payment.
- Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) shares are jumping more than 18% this morning.
- Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) shares are heading over 17% higher as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) continues to rally.
- Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) stock is up 17% with an earnings beat.
Top 10 Losers
- Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) stock is crashing more than 47% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) shares are diving over 22% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock is tumbling more than 17% after revealing a vote for a reverse stock split.
- Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares are taking an over 16% beating after announcing a one-for-10 reverse stock split.
- Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) stock is sliding more than 14% after warning of weak RV demand.
- Sophia Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) shares are decreasing over 14% alongside its latest earnings report.
- BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) stock is dropping more than 12% on Wednesday morning.
- Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares are retreating over 12% after a rally yesterday.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock is slipping nearly 12% following a rally on Tuesday.
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 11% after announcing a registered direct offering yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.