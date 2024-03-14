Why Are Stocks Down Today?

Stocks are down today and investors wondering why have come to the right place as we have the answer to that question!
The biggest bit of news keeping stocks down today has to do with inflation. The latest producer price index report from the U.S. Labor Department showed that wholesale prices increased by 0.6% from January to February.
This is worth highlighting as it could mean additional actions from the Federal Reserve to combat inflation. That’s doubly true considering this is the second hot inflation report the market has seen recently.
That’s not a good sign for investors who were hoping the Fed would consider reducing interest rates at its meeting next week. It also shows that inflation could continue to be a problem for the economy throughout 2024.
That news is keeping the stock market down today with all of the major indices affected. Let’s check that out below!
Stocks Down Today: Major Indices Fall
- The S&P 500 starts us off on Thursday with a 0.14% decrease as of this writing.
- Next we have the Dow Jones Industrial Average with a 0.11% drop as of Thursday morning.
- Closing us out is the Nasdaq Composite, which has managed to remain up 0.1% despite the news.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.