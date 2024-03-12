Why Is CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Stock Down 18% Today?

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) stock is falling hard on Tuesday after the clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company released its latest earnings report.
The CytomX Therapeutics earnings report notes that the company spent most of 2023 cutting costs to continue operations. That saw its 2023 operating expenses come in at $107.7 million as compared to $154.5 million in 2022.
CytomX Therapeutics notes that a large portion of these savings came from a workforce reduction in 2022. That resulted in both lower research and development costs and lower general and administrative expenses during the year.
Sean McCarthy, CEO of CytomX Therapeutics, said the following in the earnings report:
“While advancing key programs throughout 2023, we maintained a consistently strong financial position through disciplined capital allocation and financing that included a strategic equity investment from our largest shareholder, BVF Partners, and ongoing funding from major collaborations.”
CTMX Stock Down Despite Q4 Beats
CytomX Therapeutics reported revenue of $26.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Wall Street was expecting it to report revenue of $21.22 million for the quarter. Q4 2022 revenue was $20.1 million.
Adding to this is the company’s adjusted earnings per share of 1 cent. That’s better than analysts’ estimate of -3 cents per share.
CTMX stock is down 18.3% as of Tuesday morning.
