Why Is Jet AI (JTAI) Stock Down Today?

Jet AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) stock is down on Monday as the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered private aviation booking company’s shares come off a recent high.
Investors pumped up shares of JTAI stock on Friday with heavy trading of the stock. That saw more than 101 million units change hands during normal trading hours. This caused the stock’s price to increase 59.7% by the end of the day.
With such strong movement, it makes sense shares of JTAI stock would give up some of those gains during the following day of trading. The fact that it isn’t falling more may be a positive sign for investors.
What’s Next for JTAI Stock
JTAI shares were rallying last week alongside other AI stocks. That was largely due to excitement about Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) GPU Technology Conference (GTC). This starts today with a keynote presentation from CEO Jensen Huang.
Considering the movement JTAI shares have already seen, the Nvidia GTC event could act as a positive catalyst for the stock this week. Investors interested will want to keep an eye on the shares and note that the keynote presentation takes place at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time today.
JTAI stock is down 1.8% as of Monday morning.
Investors looking for more of the most recent stock market stories are in the right place!
We have all of the hottest market news worth reading about on Monday! That includes everything happening with B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY), Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) and Joann (NASDAQ:JOAN) stock this morning. All of that news is ready to go at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Monday
- Why Is B. Riley Financial (RILY) Stock Down 13% Today?
- Why Is Solidion Technology (STI) Stock Up 55% Today?
- Why Is Joann (JOAN) Stock Up 15% Today?
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.