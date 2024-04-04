SPECIAL REPORT 7 Off-the-Radar Stocks Set to Trounce the Magnificent 7 This Year

HUBS Stock Alert: HubSpot Surges on Report Google Is Eyeing a Buy

HUBS stock is up on the acquisition reports

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Apr 4, 2024, 10:25 am EDT

  • HubSpot (HUBS) stock is up today on reports of a potential acquisition deal.
  • These claim that Alphabet (GOOGL) is interested in buying the company.
  • The Google parent company is reporting getting advice concerning the offer.
Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) stock is on the rise Thursday as investors weigh reports that the cloud-based customer relationship management company could be acquired by Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG).

According to insider reports, Alphabet is in discussions with advisor Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) about making a potential offer for the company. It’s still unclear how much it would spend to acquire HubSpot.

One thing that investors will note is that HubSpot has a market capitalization of roughly $32 billion. That means any offer from the Google parent company would likely surpass that. This wouldn’t be a problem for Alphabet with its cash reserves of $110.9 billion.

Of course, there are other troubles that could crop up from such a deal. That includes antitrust regulators potentially standing in the way of it. This is reportedly one of the factors that Alphabet has been seeking advice about from Morgan Stanley, reports Reuters.

What This Means for HUBS Stock

With a potential deal on the horizon, it wouldn’t be surprising if HUBS stock see extra activity in these next few days. That’s already started with more than 1.4 million shares of the stock changing hands this morning. This is above its daily average trading volume of about 430,000 shares.

HUBS stock is up 6.2% as of Thursday morning. The stock is also up 21.5% since the start of the year.

On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

