HUBS Stock Alert: HubSpot Surges on Report Google Is Eyeing a Buy

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) stock is on the rise Thursday as investors weigh reports that the cloud-based customer relationship management company could be acquired by Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG).
According to insider reports, Alphabet is in discussions with advisor Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) about making a potential offer for the company. It’s still unclear how much it would spend to acquire HubSpot.
One thing that investors will note is that HubSpot has a market capitalization of roughly $32 billion. That means any offer from the Google parent company would likely surpass that. This wouldn’t be a problem for Alphabet with its cash reserves of $110.9 billion.
Of course, there are other troubles that could crop up from such a deal. That includes antitrust regulators potentially standing in the way of it. This is reportedly one of the factors that Alphabet has been seeking advice about from Morgan Stanley, reports Reuters.
What This Means for HUBS Stock
With a potential deal on the horizon, it wouldn’t be surprising if HUBS stock see extra activity in these next few days. That’s already started with more than 1.4 million shares of the stock changing hands this morning. This is above its daily average trading volume of about 430,000 shares.
HUBS stock is up 6.2% as of Thursday morning. The stock is also up 21.5% since the start of the year.
Investors seeking more of the most recent stock market stories are in luck!
We have all of the hottest market happenings worth reading about on Thursday! A few examples include what’s happening with shares of Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN) stock, cannabis stocks and more today. All of that news is available at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Thursday
- Why Is Tevogen Bio (TVGN) Stock Up 46% Today?
- Cannabis Stocks Alert: 3 Big Reasons TLRY, ACB, CGC and SNDL Keep Gaining
- Why Is View (VIEW) Stock Down 18% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.