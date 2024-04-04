Why Is Tevogen Bio (TVGN) Stock Up 46% Today?

Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN) stock is seeing a surprising amount of movement on Thursday after the clinical-stage biotechnology company announced a new head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development.
Tapan V Shah is taking over as the new Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development at Tevogen Bio. he brings with him 25 years of experience with various Wall Street companies.
To give a few quick examples, Shah previously served as the Director of Relationship Management at Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) Client organization. Prior to that, he was a member of Morgan Stanley’s (NYSE:MS) asset management business. His first gig in the industry was in the Investment Banking Division of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).
Ryan Saadi, founder and CEO of Tevogen Bio, said the following about Shah joining the company:
“Mr. Shah’s extensive background in financial services, paired with his ability to forge trusted-advisor relationships, will steer our company through its upcoming stages of growth and play a crucial role as we venture into new areas of the healthcare ecosystem.”
How This Affects TVGN Stock Today
Investors are excited about Shah joining Tevogen Bio. That brings with it heavy trading of TVGN stock this morning. As of this writing, more than 15 million shares have changed hands. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of 24,000 shares. It’s also worth mentioning that TVGN’s float is roughly 4.09 million units.
TVGN stock is up 46.3% as of Thursday morning.
Investors looking for all of the latest stock market stories are in luck!
We have all of the hottest stock market news ready to go on Thursday! Among that is what has shares of cannabis stocks, View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock and others moving this morning. All of that info is good to go at the links below!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- Cannabis Stocks Alert: 3 Big Reasons TLRY, ACB, CGC and SNDL Keep Gaining
- Why Is View (VIEW) Stock Down 18% Today?
- Why Is Casa Systems (CASA) Stock Down 24% Today?
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.