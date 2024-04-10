Jack Ma Is Giving Alibaba (BABA) Stock a Big Boost

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock is getting a boost on Wednesday from comments made by co-founder Jack Ma.
Ma doesn’t typically make much in the way of public comments. However, he recently released a memo praising the leadership team at Alibaba. Among his uplifting words is approval for how the team is handling the company’s restructuring.
Here’s a portion of what Ma said in his memo, according to Reuters:
“We must not only have the courage to admit and correct yesterday’s problems in a timely manner but also make reforms for the future […] This year, amid the many doubts and pressures on the company internally and externally, I saw the birth of a strong and brave Alibaba team.”
How This Affects BABA Stock Today
News of the praise from Jack Ma has resulted in a boost to the price of shares this morning. BABA stock jumped as much as 5% higher today before giving up some of those gains. This has the stock up 1.4% as of Wednesday morning.
This all comes alongside some 8.5 million shares changing hands. That’s still below the company’s daily average trading volume of about 18 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.