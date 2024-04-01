LI Stock: Li Auto’s March Deliveries Jumped 39% Year Over Year

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) stock is on the move Monday after the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company released its delivery data for March 2024.
According to the company’s latest release, its deliveries for the month of March 2024 soared 39.2% year-over-year. That saw Li Auto deliver a total of 28,984 units during the month.
The company also reported its delivery data for the first quarter of 2024. It delivered a total of 80,400 EVs during the quarter. That’s a 52.9% increase compared to the first quarter of 2023.
To go along with this, Li Auto is celebrating cumulative deliveries reaching 713,764 as of the end of March 2024. This makes it the first Chinese new energy vehicle company to surpass the 700,000 milestone.
Xiang Li, chairman and CEO of Li Auto, said this about that news.
“With gratitude for the trust and support of over 700,000 families, we remain dedicated to enhancing our focus on user value and continually improving our product strength and user experience.”
LI Stock Movement on Monday
LI stock is up slightly as of noon Monday after climbing higher earlier this morning. This comes alongside more than 4.5 million shares changing hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 8.5 million shares.
Li Auto isn’t the only EV company that released its delivery data for March today. Rival Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE:NIO) did the same this morning. It also saw growth in March deliveries.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.