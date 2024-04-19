TSLA Stock: Tesla’s ‘Moment of Truth’ Is Next Week

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is preparing for a “moment of truth” next week as Wedbush and other analysts await the company’s first-quarter 2024 earnings report.
Tesla is going to release its earnings report for the first quarter of 2024 on Tuesday. That will give investors some much-needed insight into how the company is performing in a rough market.
Several headwinds have been hitting Tesla recently and traders want to know how that is affecting its financial performance. A few problems facing the electric vehicle (EV) giant include Cybertruck recalls, layoffs and executive departures.
What to Expect from TSLA Stock
When that earnings report is released, it’s going to be a catalyst for TSLA shares. The real question is whether the catalyst will be a positive or a negative one.
With that in mind, traders will want to keep a few numbers handy when the earnings report comes out. That includes Wall Street’s EPS and revenue estimates of 51 cents per share and $22.34 billion.
TSLA stock isn’t seeing too much in the way of movement leading up to its Q1 earnings release. The company’s shares haven’t changed much in price yet today. That comes as some 39 million units change hands, as compared to its daily average trading volume of about 101 million shares.
