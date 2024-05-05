5 Investors Betting Big on Super Micro (SMCI) Stock in Q1

Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) are rising higher following a blowout earnings from Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). Earlier this week, the server and storage provider announced its MicroCloud multi-node solution for the AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) based H13 generation of CPU servers.
“Supermicro continues to offer innovative solutions for a wide range of applications, and with this new entry, based on the AMD EPYC 4004 processor, we can address the needs of on-premises or cloud service providers who need a cost-effective solution in a compact form factor,” said President and CEO Charles Liang.
Super Micro has been buoyed by the artificial intelligence (AI) craze this year, with its shares surging higher by over 200% year-to-date. With Nvidia’s earnings in the rearview mirror, shareholders are now looking forward to Super Micro’s results. The company has not yet disclosed the date for its earnings.
For the second quarter, or Super Micro’s fiscal fourth quarter, analysts are expecting revenue to grow by a significant 143% to $5.309 billion. The company is profitable as well, with GAAP EPS expected to increase by 122.29% to 7.64. At the same time, its gross margin is expected to be 13.86%, which would be the lowest since Q3 of 2021.
5 Investors Betting Big on SMCI Stock
Tracking institutional ownership is important, as these large investors provide liquidity and support for stocks. During Q1, 884 13F filers disclosed a stake in SMCI stock, a massive increase of 38.56%, or 246 filers, from the prior quarter. On the contrary, the total number of shares owned by these filers plunged by 14.49% to 33.35 million.
Among hedge funds, a subset of institutional investors, net exposure fell by 20.84% to 7.89 million shares, while the number of SMCI shareholders increased by 22.54% to 174.
These numbers suggest that shareholders before Q1 may have reduced their stake to take profits while new shareholders bought in to ride the AI wave.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at Super Micro’s top shareholders:
- President and CEO Charles Liang: 6.67 million shares. Liang’s stake is accurate as of May 10.
- Vanguard: 6.19 million shares. Vanguard acquired 1.26 million shares during Q1.
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK): 5.38 million shares. BlackRock sold 993,562 shares during Q1.
- State Street (NYSE:STT): 2.32 million shares. State Street acquired 482,747 shares during Q1.
- Geode Capital Management: 1.54 million shares. Geode acquired 482,040 shares during Q1.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan held a LONG position in NVDA. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.