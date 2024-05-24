From Zero to Hero: 3 Stocks Poised for an Epic Rebound

Here are three stocks that provide a high chance to derive solid returns from new trends and market dynamics as the market recovers from volatile times. Each company has attractive possibilities supported by solid fundamentals and a strategic vision.
With its tremendous increase in direct-to-consumer (D2C) customers, the first one stands out as the leader, quickly reaching the 100 million global subscriber mark. The company’s success with its Max streaming service places it in a prominent position in the digital entertainment market as the streaming battles heat up.
The second one is the most formidable, with over 427 million active accounts and steadfast engagement techniques. The organization displays resilience and adaptability in meeting changing market needs by prioritizing top-line diversification and strategic investments.
Lastly, considering the scale of its activities, the third firm reports strong growth in overall sales, demonstrating resilience in the face of industry headwinds. The business may grow long-term because of its diverse portfolio, including consumer wellness, pharmacy services and healthcare benefits.
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) has strategically positioned itself for potential rapid expansion. In the first quarter, the company witnessed a surge of two million new members joining its Max streaming service, a testament to its significant growth.
Moreover, Warner Bros. Discovery’s market presence is undeniable as it approaches the 100 million D2C subscriber milestone globally. The company’s commitment to global expansion is evident in Max’s aggressive move from a single U.S. market to 39 nations and territories, with further expansion plans in Europe. Hence, these strategic initiatives are designed to keep the audience informed and engaged.
Additionally, sustained subscriber growth is supported by utilizing best practices from rollouts in the U.S. and Latin America. This is also done by improving user migration experiences and making the most of marketing expenditures. Churn continues to trend lower even if it is still over the long-term objective, and in Q1, it reached an all-time low in the U.S.
Finally, thanks to improved product upgrades and content offerings, Warner Bros. Discovery has seen an all-time peak in engagement. The U.S. average revenue per user (ARPU) increased by 8% despite a mix shift toward lower ARPU elsewhere.
PayPal (PYPL)
In Q1 2024, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had 220 million monthly active accounts (MAAs) and 427 million overall active accounts. Against Q1 2023, the number of MAAs climbed by 2%, suggesting consistent development and ongoing user involvement. A 13% rise in transactions per active account suggests more user activity and deeper engagement.
Additionally, PayPal’s substantial and expanding client base and rising engagement indicators suggest high customer happiness and retention levels. The increase in both active accounts and transactions per active account suggests that PayPal successfully meets its users’ demands and promotes return visits.
Moreover, to spur future expansion, PayPal is aggressively assessing and approving new investments, such as Xoom’s remittance company. PayPal has launched Fast Lane by PayPal for branded checkout and password-less authentication methods like biometrics, among other measures to improve the customer experience. PayPal has a forward-thinking strategy to handle changing market requirements and technical improvements through its strategic innovation initiatives. Thus, PayPal can preserve its competitive advantage and seize new growth possibilities by prioritizing innovation and the customer experience.
Finally, PayPal’s income comes from various sources. While transaction revenue increased by 11%, the top-line from other value-added services was mostly consistent.
CVS Health (CVS)
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is a stable and growing entity. In Q1 2024, the pharmacy chain derived total revenues of $88.4 billion, marking a 3.7% increase compared to Q1 2023. CVS healthcare benefits and pharmacy & consumer wellness segments primarily drive this growth. The latter segment, which generated approximately $29 billion in revenue, saw an increase of nearly 3% compared to the prior year.
Despite a decline in the health services segment’s revenue, CVS’ diversified portfolio of assets across various segments contributes to overall revenue stability and growth potential. This reassurance about its stability and growth potential instills confidence.
Additionally, the company formed multidisciplinary teams to conduct retrospective reviews of claims data, implemented actions to optimize pharmacy benefits spending, and accelerated enterprise productivity initiatives to address operational challenges promptly and effectively. CVS Health continues to invest in its healthcare delivery assets, such as Signify Health and Oak Street Health, to drive growth and expand its reach in providing healthcare services.
Finally, Signify Health demonstrated impressive revenue growth of 24% compared to last year’s quarter, indicating the success of CVS Health’s strategic investments in expanding healthcare delivery capabilities.
As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held long positions in WBD, PYPL and CVS. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.