Why Netflix Stock is on Track to Double by 2030

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock is amid a massive turnaround after initiating broad restructuring measures in 2023. The streaming giant has weathered recent storms that saw its stock price plummet toward the end of 2021.
However, a combination of strategic pivots, improving financials, and a still growing global streaming market suggest Netflix could be ready for a significant rebound. While predicting stock prices next move is highly uncertain, there are sound reasons to believe Netflix stock could double in value by 2030.
Cost Cutting and Password Sharing
In 2023, Netflix stock heavily focused on cost optimization in order to accelerate their growth potential. A major initiative has been cracking down on widespread password sharing. While this move may cause short-term churn, it’s ultimately designed to convert unpaid viewers to subscribers.
This savvy business move is backed by their new ad-tier supported membership plan. Those viewers who shared accounts now can gain access to the service at a cheaper price point. While not ideal, it would not differ from listening to podcasts or YouTube advertisements.
Alongside this, Netflix is streamlining its operations and cutting costs where possible. This push for efficiency will be crucial to improving profit margins in the coming years.
Operating Margin Expansion
Netflix’s focus on cost control is directly aimed at expanding operating margins. In FY23, their operation margin expanded by 300 bps to 21%, ahead of their guidance of 20%.
Historically, Netflix stock has invested heavily in content creation and expansion, sometimes at the expense of short-term profits. Now, the company’s priorities are shifting toward a more sustainable model where profitability gets equal footing.
This is clear in their latest Q1 FY24 results, with operating margin up 700 bps from the year prior. Management has raised their FY24 operating margin guidance to 25%.
Netflix Stock: All the Stars are Aligning
Netflix stock Q1 FY24 results were a positive signal, demonstrating the early success of their initiatives. All the stars are aligning, leaving the company with significant tail winds for growth over the next few years.
Their net ad-supported tier continues to boost global subscribers, which is growing in the high double digits quarter over quarter.
With management forecasting strong subscription growth and margin expansion in 2024, this could just be the start of Netflix’s journey to double in value by 2030.
On the date of publication, Terel Miles did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.