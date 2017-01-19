Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Stock Is a Diamond in the Junk

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST ), much like the broader U.S. stock market, have traded fairly flat thus far in January. However, the price action in COST stock and the technical patterns in play across multiple time frames suggest that the path of least resistance is higher.

What I love right now is that the stock is providing well-defined support and resistance lines, which we can use to focus our trades and manage our risk.

Earnings season has kicked into high gear this week. Since I’m no earnings gambler, I’m instead focusing on stocks that have either already reported fourth-quarter earnings or don’t have a report scheduled within the next two to three weeks.

Costco isn’t due to report earnings until early March, so it falls into the latter camp.

Before looking at the absolute charts of COST stock, note that while retail stocks — as represented by the SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XRT ) — have come under pressure in recent weeks, shares of Costco have done the opposite.



Although from a multi-year perspective the ratio of COST stock versus the XRT ETF remains in a range, we should respect the recent relative and absolute strength.

COST Stock Charts

On the multiyear weekly chart, we see that Costco stock has been a trend follower’s dream. Price action since 2011 has taken place in a well-defined up-trending channel (purple-dotted parallels). The lower end of this trend is supported by the blue 100-week simple moving average.



From this angle, the trend should remain on the side of the bulls until a sustainable break below the lower end of the channel is broken.

