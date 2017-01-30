3 Gold Stocks to Mine for Profits

With the Dow Jones Industrial Average 20,000 obsession flooding the Street, many traders have missed the quiet recovery in gold prices. Since bottoming just before Christmas at $1,124, the yellow metal has climbed a respectable 6.3% to its current perch around $1,195. Naturally, gold stocks are joining in the ascension with a comeback of their own.

Credit for the rebound lies in large part with the U.S. dollar, which has spent the past month falling from its lofty heights. Whether the currency’s weakness is a ruse or the beginning of a larger unraveling remains to be seen. For now, precious metal lovers are capitalizing on its downturn by returning en masse to gold stocks across the board.

For a quick glance at the entire industry, look no further than the Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX ). Over the past month, the gold stock fund succeeded in reclaiming the high ground. The budding ascent has carried shares back above the 50-day moving average and pivotal short-term resistance.

Today’s trio is mimicking the bullish action with quality setups of their own.

