The Ultra-Cheap Portfolio: 3 Schwab ETFs for 2017

Investors usually want their investments to go up, but when it comes to fees on exchange-traded funds, the path of least resistance is down and that is a good thing, particularly for long-term investors.

Last year, BlackRock Inc.’s (NYSE: BLK ) iShares, the world’s largest ETF issuer, and, of course, Vanguard were among the major ETF issuers to trim annual expenses on their funds in an effort to lure more investor assets.

Speaking of low fees, Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW ) has a well-deserved reputation for being fee-friendly when it comes to ETFs. In fact, Schwab cheap funds are just that — really cheap.

Schwab ETFs are, in many cases, the least expensive in their respective categories. That’s right. Many Schwab ETFs out “Vanguard” Vanguard when it comes to low fees and Schwab investors can realize additional cost savings by using the company’s Schwab ETF OneSource platform — the largest commission-free ETF platform in the brokerage business.

Experienced ETF and mutual fund investors know that fees can hamper long-term returns, meaning the lower an ETF’s fee, the potential for better long-term total returns increases. That likely explains why Schwab is now the fifth-largest U.S. ETF issuer with over $61.6 billion in assets under management, which is nearly 50% more than the sixth-largest ETF sponsor.

Frugal investors looking for cheap funds in 2017 can consider these Schwab ETFs.

