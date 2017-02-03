3 Diversified Funds Paying Up To 9.5%

Instead of meticulously picking one high paying stock after another — in hopes of building a secure dividend stream — how about simply buying a fund or two that does everything for you?

After all, you’ve already made the correct asset allocation in choosing dividend stocks – which outperform non-payers by a wide margin.

There are money managers who can perform quite well with this mandate.

Some of them run “multi-asset” funds, which don’t get much press. That’s too bad, because the best yield 6% or more and focus on cash-generating assets such as real estate investment trusts (REITs), master limited partnerships (MLPs) and junk bonds.

Let’s review three intriguing options today.

