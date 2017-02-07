7 High-Risk, High-Reward Stocks to Buy Now

Every portfolio should be heavy in solid, long-term buy-and-hold investments. We all know this. But what many investors don’t know — or know, and are too timid to really try — is that they should be hunting down a few high-risk stocks to buy, too, with a small portfolio allocation. After all, high-risk bets can produce big rewards, and that’s the kind of thing that turns market performance into market outperformance.

Today, I’m going to share a list of seven high-risk, high-reward stocks to buy now. Some of these are larger-cap growth or momentum stocks, but there are some small-cap opportunities to look at, too.

The conceit behind these seven picks is that I regard these stocks as having exceptionally high risk for a reason that’ll be noted, but for which a high reward is likely to attach to that risk.

In full disclosure: I’m typically more conservative in my approach, using a long-term diversified strategy — like the one I’ll be using in my forthcoming stock advisory newsletter, The Liberty Portfolio. But, every once in a while, you need to roll the dice.

In no particular order, here are seven high-risk stocks to buy now for big potential rewards.

Next Page