7 Stocks That Will Drop by 10% or More This Quarter

The post-election rally has carried many portfolios into profitability on the back on strong performance for several sectors and stocks. That said, many investors are now waiting for the next shoe to drop.

Source: Shutterstock

The broad consensus right now is that the market has extended itself to unsustainable levels. The Nasdaq and Russell 2000 are trading for nearly 19 times next year’s earnings estimates, while the S&P 500 is trading near a forward P/E of 18.

While analysts seem bullish about the many drivers that could push stocks forward, even the best sports cars need fuel to perform. And the market is gassed.

While our general market outlook includes a bullish bias, our technical models are picking up a growing number of stocks that are settling into intermediate-term bearish trends. These stocks make up a growing list of companies that are likely to see things decline in a hurry as we move through the next three months.

In no particular order, here are seven stocks that we see dropping by 10% or more over the next quarter:

