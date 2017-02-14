Why Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock Still Needs to Prove Itself

U.S. President Donald Trump is having a really rough time in the White House. Last week, after he made good on the controversial immigration ban, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) launched an initiative resisting the executive order. You know things are bad for “The Donald” when even Twitter has had enough! But one mandate investors are really excited about is “Core Principles For Regulating The United States Financial System.”

It’s an eloquently titled executive order, considering the man signing the document. Perhaps a more appropriate title is, “Why Dodd-Frank Sucks, and Everyone Knows It!” Or “This is the Greatest, Most Luxurious Deregulation, the Best Ever!” Either way, the President has promised that we’re going to be so proud of our country in a few years. And Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) will be holding Trump to his word.

BAC Stock Isn’t So Impressive

For much of the post-Great Recession period, Bank of America stock was the perennial laggard. Encumbered with the embarrassing weight of the housing crisis fiasco, people generally did not trust BofA.

Furthermore, there were the costs associated with litigation resulting from the scandal. In the markets, BAC stock simply didn’t perform to the expectations of most investors. There were plenty of head-fakes, and plenty more disappointments.

I’m not picking on Bank of America stock; these are just the facts. Supporters of BAC stock will often point to the 101% return achieved in 2012. However, that obfuscates from the fact that in the year prior, BofA hemorrhaged almost 61% of its market value. Let’s do a little math here: If you take a 50% loss on your investment, you need a 100% profit to break even. If you take a 60% loss, your breakeven is 150%!

It’s something that many investors don’t realize.



That 10% margin between a 50% and 60% loss is magnified tremendously. So while the volatility of BAC stock makes it an ideal trading platform, it’s only relative to the entry point. Get it wrong, and Bank of America stock can hurt you.

And yes, BofA hurt a lot of folks, especially considering that they could have parked their money someplace else. True, if you held onto BAC stock since the beginning of 2010, you would have pocketed a 52% return. However, if you had done the same for big bank laggard Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C ), you actually would have netted nearly 69%.

However, it’s the big boys that did the most damage. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) brought home 138%, while Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC ) snagged 142%. Bottom line — losses matter, and by extension, so too does money management.

