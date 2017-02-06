Xiaomi Was Going to Rival Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock -- What Happened?

Only a few years ago, Xiaomi was worrying Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) investors. Xiaomi had become the world’s third-largest smartphone manufacturer and was expanding into other products like fitness trackers, TVs and video streamers. It was valued at $45 billion, hired a prominent executive away from Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Google and planned an expansion into America.

Source: Xiaomi

Today? It has dropped out of the top five smartphone vendors list, marketshare in China has plummeted, the Google exec has jumped ship and some analysts are valuing the company as low as $3.6 billion.

What happened to Xiaomi and is its threat to Apple truly neutralized? Or are the troubled Chinese tech giant’s plans merely on hold?

Xiaomi’s Rapid Rise

Privately held Xiaomi was founded in 2010, released its first smartphone in 2011 and rapidly gained popularity in China. The company offered high-quality in its smartphones, with low pricing –a combination that led to it being the top-selling smartphone brand in China by 2014.

It came seemingly out of nowhere to capture the third place spot for worldwide smartphone sales that year as well. The feat was especially impressive given that Xiaomi was not selling its phones in the U.S. market.

Like Apple, Google and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ), the company wanted to expand into consumer electronics in general. That effort included the inexpensive Mi Band fitness tracker that vaulted Xiaomi into second place worldwide for wearable sales by 2015, behind only Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ).

The company pursued a strategy of investing in hardware startups, buying into dozens of companies making everything from smart lighting to headphones and TVs. While these products are not always Xiaomi-branded, they are designed to all work well together.

It also added software and services to the mix.

Chinese Competition

The success of Xiaomi spurred homegrown competition. Other Chinese manufacturers stepped up to the plate and followed Xiaomi’s formula. However, they did a better job of marketing to increasingly demanding Chinese consumers by charging a little more but offering more striking designs. One of these companies — Huawei — was good enough that Google partnered with it to build the Nexus 6P smartphone in 2015. Xiaomi’s phones seem lower quality than these competitors and rather than innovative, its designs are often seen as being too similar to Apple’s.

At this point, Xiaomi has been leapfrogged by its Chinese smartphone rivals. While Xiaomi has dropped off the global top five smartphone manufacturer list, China’s Huawei, Oppo and Vivo currently hold the third, fourth and fifth places.

American Obstacles

Key to Xiaomi’s ambitions were an expansion into the U.S. market. To lead that effort, the company hired Hugo Barra — the VP who oversaw Android product management — from Google.

However, Xiaomi’s U.S. push has failed to materialize. There are dozens of products Xiaomi offers online through its Mi Store (which carries only a fraction of Xiaomi’s and its partner companies’ gear), including eight different smartphone models, multiple smart TVs, VR headsets and even a self-balancing electric scooter. U.S. customers are limited to being able to buy a few sets of earbuds, a pair of headphones, a battery pack and a Bluetooth speaker.

