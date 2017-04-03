3 Blue-Chip Covered Calls for Big-Time Income

Covered calls can be a great way to generate income. For those who are interested in getting a bit speculative about a market top, now might be a good time to sell covered calls — but I would do it against certain blue-chip stocks.

Right now, the market is 20% overvalued, and stocks like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) and Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) are big names that feel stretched as far as valuation is concerned.

They have brands that dominate their sectors — I mean, think about the global brands that go along with Apple, Disney and Southwest — and because of that, they carry an extra margin of safety. Even more than the market itself has. So when that big correction comes (it will), they should bounce back pretty quickly.

Until then, it might be worth using covered calls to squeeze some extra upside out of these stocks, which I don’t believe have much more upside for the time being.

Here’s a look at three income-generating plays.

