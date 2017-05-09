Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG ) posted a loss of 15 cents per share on flat revenue, well short of analyst estimates, and the stock tanked.

Plug Power was supposed to have a sugar daddy in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), which agreed to buy warrants convertible into up to 23% of the company last month as it works to supply power to the forklifts in its warehouses. That contract sent the stock shooting up.

For the quarter ending in March, Plug Power reported a loss of $24 million, or 13 cents per share, on revenues of $15.2 million, against a loss of $11.8 million, then 17 cents per share, on revenues of $15.3 million a year ago. The company repeated its full-year guidance of $130 million in 2017 revenue, with $325 million in future bookings and a cash drain of $25 million – $35 million. Analysts had been expecting a loss of just 7 cents per share and revenue of $26.73 million.

In response, the shares fell below $2 per share in pre-market trading May 9.

Warehouse Power from PLUG Stock

Fuel cells were one of several promising renewable technologies in the early part of the decade. The idea that hydrogen could become clean fuel, combining with oxygen to produce water as its pollutant, was very appealing, in theory.

But for most applications it was simply uneconomic. The primary source of hydrogen is natural gas. Why not just burn gas?

The fuel cells that Plug Power now makes turn out to be best suited to running forklifts, which work in a closed environment but can have fuel stores located nearby. In this environment, the fuel cell’s price for power is competitive with rechargeable batteries, and fuel cells are just as quiet.

The company signed supply contracts with Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) based on its GenDrive technology in 2014 and 2015. Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD ) and Kroger Co (NYSE: KR ) also signed orders for some of their warehouses around that time. The company’s latest report also noted new orders from Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS: CRERF ), another large retailer with lots of warehouses.

