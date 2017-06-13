Kroger Co (KR) Stock Is Your Shield Against a Downturn

For a change, there are high expectations for Kroger Co (NYSE: KR ) as it prepares to announce earnings before the market opens on June 15. That stands in stark contrast to KR stock itself, which is off more than 15% so far in 2017.

Analysts are expecting 57 cents a share while hoping for 58 cents. Either will be higher than each of the last three quarters but down from 70 cents per share a year ago. If revenue could land at $35.5 billion they’d take the improvement from last year’s $34.6 billion.

KR stock, however, has been a market laggard ever since the company decided to split the shares two-for-one in July 2015. Since then the shares are down about 18%, to barely $30 per share from nearly $39 per share. The S&P 500 index is up more than 17% in same period.

So why should you buy Kroger stock?

You should buy it if you’re expecting difficult days ahead for the economy. While other retailing stocks ride the waves of fashion, people always need groceries, and Kroger is America’s largest, best-run grocer.

The Kroger Strategy

Kroger has spent decades buying up smaller grocers and food brands, giving them autonomy and profiting from centralized bookkeeping in its Cincinnati headquarters.

If you go to Harris Teeter, you’re in a Kroger store. The same if you visit Mariano’s in Chicago, or Fred Meyer in Portland. As for Dillon’s in Kansas, David Dillon is a former Kroger CEO. Buying some gouda at Murray’s Cheese in New York? That’s now Kroger, too.

Kroger is not overly aggressive. It tends to buy past a store’s peak, waiting for its management to see the future and seek its warm embrace.

In other words, ff you’re looking at Kroger as just Kroger, you’re missing the point.

Kroger follows trends rather than leading them, but not by much. By refusing to overpay for earnings, it has let some of the freshness mania of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NYSE: WFM ) pass it by. But as prices for those assets come down, Kroger is a buyer.

What has hurt Kroger the last few years has simply been food deflation. Food costs less, so food retailers are seeing their top line decline and their margins squeezed. Kroger is not immune to this. If Trump can whip deflation now, Kroger benefits.

The Kroger Opportunity

Since closing out my own holdings in Kroger over a year ago, at close to the present price, I have been as negative on the company as anyone.

