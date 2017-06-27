Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google hit with record EU antitrust fine >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Stock Market Today >

Tuesday’s Vital Data: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Facebook Inc (FB) and Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Options activity provides a look at expectations on AAPL, FB and MU

By Joseph Hargett, InvestorPlace Contributor  |  Jun 27, 2017, 9:43 am EDT
    View All  
RSS Logo
Joseph Hargett

Popular Posts:

Recent Posts:

U.S. stock futures are pointing toward a lower open this morning, as tech stocks, led by declines in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), are headed lower once again. Wall Street appears a bit nervous ahead of a speech from Janet Yellen in London, even though the Federal Reserve chairwoman isn’t expected to offer any new information on monetary policy. Meanwhile, the Case-Shiller U.S. home prices index for April and the June consumer confidence figures are due out later this morning.

Tuesday’s Vital Data: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Facebook Inc (FB) and Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)Against this backdrop, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average have slipped 0.06%, S&P 500 futures have fallen 0.08% and Nasdaq-100 futures are sharply lower, diving 0.43%.

On the options front, volume was rather anemic on Monday, with only about 13.9 million calls and 10.1 million puts changing hands. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio bounced to 0.64, matching the 10-day moving average.

Driving Monday’s options activity, Apple saw increased call option speculation following a report the company has partnered with Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) on a self-driving car initiative. Elsewhere, Facebook stock briefly hit new all-time highs on reports the company is in talks to products its own streaming TV content. Finally, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) attracted a rush of call volume as Thursday’s quarterly earnings report approaches.

Tuesday’s Vital Options Data: Apple Inc (AAPL), Facebook Inc (FB) and Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

More news broke on Apple’s self-driving car initiative yesterday, as Bloomberg reported the company has leased several Lexus RX450h SUVs from Hertz’s Donlen fleet-management unit. HTZ stock surged more than 13% on the news, but AAPL stock edged lower for the day amid growing unease in the tech sector. Neither company responded to queries about the deal.

Aside from a spike in volume for AAPL options, it appeared to be business as usual for traders, despite the self-driving car news. Volume rose to a hefty 768,000 contracts, but calls only managed an average 64% of yesterday’s take. What’s more, it appears that some of AAPL’s call options activity in the past week has been of the sell-to-close variety.

Specifically, the July put/call open interest ratio has risen from last week’s perch at 0.68 to today’s reading of 0.69. It’s a minor increase, to be sure, but it is still a signal that put OI is gaining on call OI amid short-term traders.

Next Page

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/06/tuesdays-vital-data-apple-inc-aapl-facebook-inc-fb-micron-technology-inc-mu/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC