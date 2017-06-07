Wednesday’s Vital Data: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and Bank of America Corp (BAC)

U.S. stock futures are treading water just above breakeven this morning, as Wall Street holds its breath and waits for the geopolitical damn to break tomorrow. In what has been dubbed Super Thursday, testimony will arrive from former FBI director James Comey on Russian interference in the 2016 election, the U.K. general election will take place and the EU central bank will hand down its decision on monetary policy.

In the meantime, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up 0.02%, S&P 500 futures have inched 0.06% higher and Nasdaq-100 futures have edged 0.07% higher.

On the options front, volume leaped back into action on Tuesday, with roughly 16.5 million calls and 12.9 million puts crossing the tape. On the CBOE, calls remained front and center, with the single-session equity put/call volume ratio arriving at 0.59. The 10-day moving average, meanwhile, held at 0.61.

Diving into Tuesday’s options activity, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) is currently in the midst of its annual WWDC, but the stock has barely moved despite product refreshes including new iMac and iMac Pro lineups. Meanwhile, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) saw heavy call option volume on news that it’s GPUs are lacking supply heading into new product launches this month. Finally, Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) and other banking issues are being pressured by falling long-term interest rates.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Back in Apple’s heyday, the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) was an even looked forward to by both consumers and investors. New product launches and fresh ideas mingled with refreshes of popular product lines.

That was then.

Now, the biggest thing to come out of this year’s WWDC is an updated line of iMacs and iMac Pros that, honestly, brings Apple’s computers up to date with current PC models (i.e., iMacs are finally getting access to Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ: INTC ) Core i7 processors — chips PCs have had for years).

Apple has essentially gone nowhere this week during the conference, but that hasn’t stopped AAPL options traders from speculating. On Tuesday, more than 1 million contracts changed hands, with calls snapping up a hefty 72% of the day’s take.

What’s more, AAPL options traders appear to be holding out for that “one more thing”, as the June 9 put/call open interest ratio is currently perched at 0.65, with calls on the verge of doubling puts in this weekly series that is focused heavily on the WWDC.

The conference is still taking place, so there is still time, but the offerings from Apple so far could leave bulls in the lurch.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

While the WWDC hasn’t done much for AAPL, it has given a boost to AMD.

Advanced Micro Device’s Radeon Pro series is making its way into the new iMac Pros, scoring a coup for the semiconductor maker. Additionally, just as AMD is scheduled to release its new GPU line at the end of the month, reports are emerging that supplies of existing GPUs are lacking, hinting at strong demand for AMD.

