Why Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Still Isn’t Cheap Enough

Strictly on an earnings basis, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) looks almost impossibly cheap. Ford stock trades at roughly 7 times 2017 analyst consensus EPS estimates. That’s despite the fact that the average Wall Street analyst expects a modest rise in 2018 profits. Looking just at those two numbers, the fact that F stock trades just off a four-year low seems far too pessimistic.

Indeed, the stock looks like a classic contrarian play at the moment.

Earnings multiples are low. Sentiment remains negative; even short sellers are targeting Ford stock. The market is so focused on autonomous driving that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) — almost ludicrously — is valued higher than both Ford and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ) combined.

Certainly, there are real concerns here. But at some point, those concerns have to be priced in, right? But that’s not happening and there are several reasons why.

Ford Looks Behind in Autonomous Driving

Ford’s CEO change last month was driven, in part, by a desire to better emphasize autonomous driving development at the car maker.

New CEO Jim Hackett, formerly of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS ) was the head of Ford’s Mobility division. Not only is Hackett taking the reigns for Ford overall, but the company plans to break out Mobility as a separate segment, to give more clarity on the sales and earnings (or losses) in the division.

The problem is that Ford already seems well behind in self-driving cars. With competition including Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) plus other major car manufacturers, Ford seems likely to struggle to narrow that gap. Honda Motor Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: HMC ) already has said it will have automated freeway driving by 2020, and full self-driving by 2025.

Few observers think Ford is capable of matching those dates.

“Peak Auto” Is a Big Problem for Ford Stock

So-called “Peak Auto” — the notion that U.S. car sales have plateaued — creates a double-barreled longer-term impact on Ford earnings and Ford stock. Why? For one, autonomous driving itself may substantially limit overall car sales in the U.S. and worldwide. A fleet of self-driving cars would create a taxi service that would preclude the need for many drivers to own their own vehicles.

Second, Ford itself seems on a path where it will grab a much smaller share of that smaller market than it holds now, particularly in the U.S. It doesn’t look like a winner in autonomous driving. Its strength in pickup trucks and SUVs could further be eroded by either technological changes or environmental regulations.

With near-term “peak auto” concerns very real, there’s a material possibility that Ford’s earnings may have peaked for good. If that’s the case, long-term debt and pension obligations mean that F stock could still have substantially more downside, as cheap as the stock looks at the moment.

In the near-term, the fear that earnings have peaked will keep a lid on any potential rally in Ford shares.

