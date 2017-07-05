5 Stocks to Sell for August

So far this summer, the market has managed to defy the odds, making progress at a time of year it usually doesn’t on hopes that President Donald Trump will further implement his economic-growth agenda. The S&P 500 Index, on average, is usually up 4.7% by late July, but this year it’s higher to the tune of 9.6%.

Source: Shutterstock

Yet, we’re about to enter an especially slow time of the year, leading up to one of only two months out of the twelve that generally dishes out a loss — September.

It’s conceivable that traders could use the recent rally as a profit-taking opportunity before the typical “September lull” strikes. With that as the backdrop, here’s a closer look at five stocks to sell much sooner than later.

Either they’re alarmingly overbought, usually perform poorly in August, or both. In no certain order:

